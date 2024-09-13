Cameron County DA: 6 juveniles arrested following school threats

Six juveniles were arrested this week after making threats against local schools, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in a Thursday social media post.

The ages of the juveniles range from 11 to 14, Saenz said.

“Due to confidentiality issues placed on us by the juvenile justice code, we can only state that arrests have been made and actions are being taken in response to the threats,” Saenz stated.

Saenz urged parents to monitor their children.

“Their actions have consequences. The threat of school violence is no joke, and it traumatizes,” Saenz said. “Students, employees, and families are overcome with fear; schools are closed, activities cancelled, and events rescheduled, all because someone made a selfish, cruel, and absurd threat.”

