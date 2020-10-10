Cameron County officials discuss plans for a COVID-19 vaccine that's set to arrive by the end of 2020

Cameron County officials discussed on Friday the case count backlog and plans for the first round of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to The Department of State Health Services, 782 cases were added to the county's record.

Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said each case was investigated for repeats and errors.

"We have gone through all of those cases and we have determined that 111 of those have not been reported by us," Guajardo said. "What happens is labs have this system where they automatically send it over to the state and they depend on that as opposed to sending it to us."

County officials then discussed the news of a COVID-19 vaccine that is set to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley by the end of the year.

Guajardo said those who are interested in helping with vaccinations to start with the onboarding process.

"The system that is going to be utilized to do this in vaccinating the public will be through medical providers. So if a medical provider wants to be a vaccinator, they have to enroll," Guajardo said.

Dr. Emilie Prot, a regional medical director of The Department of State Health Services said this will take a lot of education for all of the providers that are going to be enrolled.

