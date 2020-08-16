Cameron County Precinct 4 hands out free school supplies

Cameron County Precinct 4 handed out free school supplies to 540 students on Saturday.

Cars lined up at the Precinct 4 office in La Feria about three hours before the back-to-school giveaway started.

Precinct 4 provided students with backpacks, crayons, pencils, notebooks, folders, glue, rulers and hand sanitizer.

"There's a lot of need in our community," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz . "We're doing what we can with what we got. We're hoping to give the children of the precinct hope and success to start their new school year, whether they're going live or online."

