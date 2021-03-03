Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 64 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 64 positive cases of COVID-19.

A Harlingen man in his 60's died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,499 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 64 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,518 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

32,305 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.