Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 98 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 98 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a Harlingen man in his 40s died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,703 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 37 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 30 people 27 people 17 people 14 people 5 people 3 people 2 people

Since the pandemic began, 43,438 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,395 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 67.23% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.