Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.

A woman from Brownsville and a woman from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,072 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 35 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,906.