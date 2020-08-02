Cameron County reports single day high record of 1,106 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths

Cameron County reported on Saturday 1,106 more people had tested positive for the virus, the highest number reported in a single day in the county.

This raises the total number of confirmed cases to 12,077.

The county also confirmed ten additional coronavirus-related deaths. This raises the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 226.

According to a news release from the county, the people who died include five nursing home residents from Brownsville: an 89-year-old female and a 83-year-old male from Ebony Lake Nursing Home and 70, 75 and 80-year-old males from Brownsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There was also an 80-year-old male resident from Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen. The remaining deaths include a 57-year-old female, and 56, 76 and 81-year-old males, all from Brownsville.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 4,829 have recovered.