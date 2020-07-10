Cameron County reports six more coronavirus-related deaths, 250 new cases
Cameron County announced on Friday six more deaths related to the coronavirus.
The newly reported deaths of a 47-year-old male from La Feria, a 60-year-old male from Primera, a 71-year-old male from Rio Hondo, a 73-year-old male from Brownsville, and a 75-year-old male and 79-year-old female from Harlingen bring the county’s total to 77 deaths.
According to a news release from health officials in Cameron County, 250 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday — bringing its total to 3,496 cases.
Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,404 have reportedly recovered.
