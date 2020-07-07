Cameron County reports two more coronavirus-related deaths, 117 new cases
Cameron County announced on Tuesday two more deaths related to the coronavirus. The newly reported deaths of a 65-year-old female and an 81-year-old male from Brownsville bring the county’s total to 70 fatalities.
According to a news release from health officials in Cameron County, 117 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday — bringing its total to 2,997 cases.
Of the total number of people who tested positive in Cameron County, 2,180 have reportedly recovered since the start of the pandemic.
