Cameron County reports two more coronavirus-related deaths, 117 new cases

Cameron County announced on Tuesday two more deaths related to the coronavirus. The newly reported deaths of a 65-year-old female and an 81-year-old male from Brownsville bring the county’s total to 70 fatalities.

According to a news release from health officials in Cameron County, 117 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday — bringing its total to 2,997 cases.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Cameron County, 2,180 have reportedly recovered since the start of the pandemic.