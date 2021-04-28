Cameron County sheriff holds press conference on courthouse security updates

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza responded Wednesday to a judge's order to lift a temporary restraining order against him.

The order prevented Garza from transferring deputies assigned to courthouse security to his office.

The judge also denied a request to prevent the sheriff from assuming control of the deputies assigned to the county Constable Precinct 2 office until a judge can determine the legality of the move.

“The sheriff's office has full legal authority to take control over courthouse security," Garza said at a press conference. “I always expected the court to rule in our favor. The commissioners’ courts’ attempt to illegally assert the laws of the state of Texas and my office constitutional and statutory obligations have failed."

A status hearing on the matter is set for next month.

