Car crashes into Alton home

A family is picking up the pieces after an alleged drunk driver crashed into their home in Alton.

One of the homeowners said this was the third time a car had crashed into their home.

Police were dispatched to the home off of West Main Avenue Tuesday before 3 a.m. where they found the wreck they say was caused by a vehicle driven by a female juvenile with a female passenger.

According to police, the driver slammed into two vehicles that were parked outside the house before crashing into it. Police said that the driver was under the influence and that as soon as she is released from the hospital, she will face drunk driving charges.

The homeowners say they discovered the crash after being woken up by a loud bang.

The roof of their home collapsed due to the crash, and the family said they have nowhere else to live.