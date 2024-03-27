Ceremony at McAllen war memorial honors Spain's contributions to the American Revolution

McAllen city leaders unveiled the latest addition to the local veteran's memorial.

Three new panels detailing Spain’s contribution to the American Revolution, along with a statue of Bernard De Galvez — a Spanish leader who supported the colonists — were unveiled Tuesday during a ceremony at the Texas Veterans War Memorial.

Spain, through its alliance with France and as part of its conflict with Britain, played a significant role in the independence of the United States, according to a news release.

During the revolution, Spain declared war on Britain as an ally of France. Spain was an ally of the American colonies and supplied the Revolutionaries with military support, desperately needed arms, supplies and currency, the release stated.

The Daughters of the American Revolution paid for the wall.