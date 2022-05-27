Chief explains training firefighters undergo to respond to gas pipeline ruptures

EDINBURG – Across the Rio Grande Valley, fire department train for all kinds of scenarios. In particular, on how to respond to an incident involving a pipeline fire.

The Edinburg Fire Department, undergo controlled simulations. The possibility a natural gas pipeline could rupture and burn; it’s something they also prepare for.

Pipelines are all over the Valley. They can be found crossing through neighborhoods or in front of schools.

When seeing the pipeline fire in Corpus Christi on Monday, Fire Chief Shawn Snider explained it was a better scenario than others.

