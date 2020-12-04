Children being held at Weslaco Border Patrol station for over three days

A federal court filing in California alleges migrant children are being held in Border Patrol stations for longer than the maximum of 72 hours.

According to the filing aside from being held for over 72 hours, the children are not able to wash their hands or maintain social distance.

Various testimonies from detained children describe mistreatment from officers.

"Whenever I have spoken to children, it is rare for them to say that they did not encounter at least one official who was aggressive," Texas Civil Right Project Attorney Karla Vargas said.

