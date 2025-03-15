Community gathers at McAllen library to learn more about school voucher bill

Community members packed the McAllen Public Library to learn more about House Bill 3.

If signed into law, it would create an education savings county program.

LUPE, along with UnidosUS, held a town hall where attendees heard from state representatives, educators and policy experts.

"We should be informing our community as much as possible, if it is not a big scale, then maybe in people's households, have local talks at people's dinner table on this issue," UnidosUS Texas State Director Eric Holguin said.

House Bill 3 already passed in the Senate, and it is currently pending in the Public Education Committee.