CON MI GENTE: Downtown Cafe

Downtown Cafe, located on North Conway in Mission, was one of many businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maria Johnson Alcantara and her husband opened their cafe only 4 months prior to the pandemic. In March they were forced to close down their restaurant.

“We had to shut down,” Alcantara said, “Then we reopened again and then things started getting bad again. So, we had to close all of June and July, for another seven weeks or eight."

After reopening for a second time this year, Alcantara said their food is helping bring back business.

Especially the cafe’s crispy tacos.

“Those are our big hit,” Alcantara said. “Because they're like my mom used to make them."

Watch the video for the full story.