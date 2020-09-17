CON MI GENTE: Sister Zita

We first met with Sister Zita two years ago.

She was program director at La Posada Providencia in San Benito, a halfway house for immigrants seeking legal refuge in the U.S.

These are refugees who have legal documents.

They are three religious sisters, Sister Zita, Sister Margaret and Sister Therese.

But now Sister Zita and Sister Margaret are leaving.

Watch the video for the full story.