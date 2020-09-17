x

CON MI GENTE: Sister Zita

1 hour 51 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 8:55 PM September 17, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rick Diaz

We first met with Sister Zita two years ago.

She was program director at La Posada Providencia in San Benito, a halfway house for immigrants seeking legal refuge in the U.S.

These are refugees who have legal documents.

They are three religious sisters, Sister Zita, Sister Margaret and Sister Therese.

But now Sister Zita and Sister Margaret are leaving.

Watch the video for the full story.

