CON MI GENTE: Sister Zita
We first met with Sister Zita two years ago.
She was program director at La Posada Providencia in San Benito, a halfway house for immigrants seeking legal refuge in the U.S.
These are refugees who have legal documents.
They are three religious sisters, Sister Zita, Sister Margaret and Sister Therese.
But now Sister Zita and Sister Margaret are leaving.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Sister Zita
-
Hidalgo County judge reacts to Gov. Abbott recent announcement on coronavirus restrictions
-
Abbott excludes the Rio Grande Valley in new coronavirus restrictions
-
Mental health problems during the pandemic could be the next crisis
-
How to apply, qualify for ballot-by-mail voting