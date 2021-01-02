Concerned about 'wave' of COVID-19 infections, Cameron County implements curfew

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. on Thursday approved a youth curfew and other measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

People 17 years old and younger must remain at home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Adults must remain at home from midnight to 5 a.m.

Both curfews include exceptions for people engaged in "essential travel" and seeking emergency assistance.

The order took effect at 12:01 p.m. on Jan. 1 and will continue until 12 a.m. on Jan. 15.

