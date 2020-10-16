Construction about to start on Weslaco drainage project

Construction is about to begin on a new drainage project in Weslaco.

After two years of planning, Weslaco is preparing to build new drainage infrastructure near the intersection of Pleasantview Drive and East 11th Street.

"And so this project will benefit this community here — hundreds of homes that are impacted by floodwaters and stormwaters," said Weslaco City Engineer Albert Aldana.

Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2018.

