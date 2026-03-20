Consumer Reports: Helpful, accessible home gadgets

Struggling to open jars, bottles, or stubborn packaging? The right tool can make a big difference. Consumer Reports tested dozens of jar openers, grippers, and other household helpers to find which ones actually work well for people with arthritis, injuries, disabilities, or limited strength.

Think about how many times a day you grip, twist, and lift—picking up a mug, opening a door, holding a knife to prep dinner. It’s automatic until it suddenly isn’t. Consumer Reports’ Sarah Kovac knows that challenge, and she’s here to help.

Sarah says, “I was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis, which for me means that my hands and arms don’t work very well, so from a young age I started using my feet instead, so I’ve been finding solutions to make my life work.”

Sarah’s solutions can help anyone dealing with what she calls “ability drift.” She says, “Ability drift is a term that I came up with. That experience that we all go through, whether you consider yourself disabled or not, of just needing a little extra help at some point.”

Sarah assembled a team of testers, including disabled journalists and caregivers, to evaluate a range of products.

These Remedic Non-Slip doorknob covers make it easier to grasp and turn a knob. And for locks, key grips give more leverage and control.

For other everyday items, the Eazyhold Grips add a handle to almost anything. Instead of grasping an object, you slide your hand into a loop.

Stubborn jars are no match for the Humanfun Jar Opener: It’s especially useful for arthritic hands.

Cookware is easier to hold with the Redchef Detachable Handle, which provides a surprisingly strong grip and can hold up to about 22 pounds.

The Swedish Steak Knife, which allows one-handed chopping, was “life-changing” according to CR’s tester.

Sarah says, “Finding products to help people live more independently and more fully is kind of my life passion, so that’s why this was so important to me.”

Consumer Reports has ratings and reviews of dozens of accessibility products, including mobility scooters, walkers, lift chairs, hearing aids, and more. We’ll link you to it on our website.