Consumer Reports: Money saving kitchen cleaning products

Tired of spending a fortune on products that promise to make kitchen cleanup a breeze—only to be disappointed again? With Thanksgiving just around the corner—CR’s tips for saving money on cleaning products that really work couldn’t come at a better time!

Cleaning the kitchen may not be your favorite job, but Consumer Reports says buying products that work can keep you from wasting money on ones that don’t.

“Buying cleaning products can get so expensive. The key is knowing which products give you the most value for your money.”

CR’s product testers make a mess in their labs and, sometimes, in their own homes to help you find the best choice for your kitchen and your wallet.

A good quality multi-purpose cleaner can help you save time and save money. They're versatile and they help you cut back on the number of products that you have to buy.

CR says Mr. Clean’s Clean Freak spray is the best choice for managing mealtime messes like splattered cooking oil or dripping syrup.

On a store-brand budget? Walmart’s Great Value Cleaner tackles every job but shines brightest when cleaning glass.

Testers say Sprayway’s foam glass cleaner does double duty—as a multipurpose option for chrome, tile, and porcelain—on top of cleaning mirrors and other glass, where it dries in a flash.

Are paper towels your cleaning tool of choice? For that, CR likes Bounty Select-A-Size for its impressive scrubbing strength.

“You don't have to waste more paper towels than you need to and you're saving money.”

And to clean with less waste, the Skrubby Sponge is soft enough to clean wineglasses but tough enough for more difficult jobs.

Method’s All-Purpose Wipes make cleanup quick when relatives are coming over.

And while all-purpose wipes can remove gunk, they can’t sanitize your surfaces. For that, Target’s store-brand disinfecting wipes are a great budget option.

And this dense magic eraser sponge didn’t rip or warp, no matter what job we threw its way.

Finally, to keep your floors squeaky-clean, CR says Mop & Glo 3-in-1 did a solid job on hardwood, ceramic, and laminate flooring. And it was one of the best for removing scuffs.

Now stand back and watch your kitchen sparkle.

And CR says you can save even more by buying products sold as refills, often sold for less per ounce than spray bottles. You’ll cut plastic waste and save a few bucks.