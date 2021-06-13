Corpus Christi police: 1-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody

Photo Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

UPDATE at 10 a.m. Thursday: An Amber Alert has been discontinued after 1-year-old Zaylee Zamora and 18-year-old mother Jezabel Zamora were found safe. Kristian Garcia is in custody, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Original Story: An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 1-year-old female child who is believed to be in grave danger following an abduction.

Zaylee Zamora was last seen in Corpus Christi. She’s described as a white female weighing 25 pounds, 2’2” in height with a pierced white ear and a bruised right index finger.

Police are also looking for Kristian Ariel Garcia, 24, in connection to her abduction. He is described as a white male weighing 160 pounds, 5’7” in height and last seen wearing a white hoodie with a black mask.

Those with information on Zamora’s abduction or her whereabouts are urged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.