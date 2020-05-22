CORRECTION: State health officials say 15th reported COVID-19 case not from Willacy County
State health officials in Willacy County released a correction on Friday over the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
On Wednesday, May 20, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced a man in his 50s was the county’s fifteenth case.
After further investigation, the man told officials he did not live in Willacy County and was removed from the total COVID-19 case count, according to a news release from DSHS.
The total number of confirmed virus cases remains at 14 in Willacy County.
