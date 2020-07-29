Court hearing rescheduled for man charged with murdering state trooper

A pre-trial hearing for the man charged with murdering a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has been delayed until Aug 7.

Victor Alejandro Godinez, 25, of Edinburg is accused of shooting state Trooper Moises Sanchez on April 6, 2019, according to court records. He's also accused of shooting at two other law enforcement officers.

He pleaded not guilty.

Sanchez later died of the injuries he suffered during the shooting.

A grand jury indicted Godinez on one count of capital murder of a peace officer and two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

The pre-trial hearing scheduled for Wednesday was rescheduled for Aug. 7 because of Hurricane Hanna.