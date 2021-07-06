COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Valley— experts urge people to get vaccinated

As fewer people choose to wear masks in public spaces across the Rio Grande Valley, it may seem like things are returning to normal, but according to some health professionals, the numbers are not there yet.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the county.

Melendez said there are several reasons for the rise in cases, including younger people gathering in groups, more people are traveling, and some people who continue to refuse to get vaccinated.

"We've had a significant amount of new cases based on unvaccinated people going to summer camps," Melendez said. "We've had two large breakouts of young people who, to begin with, are the lowest sector of the population to be vaccinated."

As new COVID-19 warrants emerge, health experts say it's more important than ever to get a vaccine.