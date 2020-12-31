COVID-19 cases surge in Starr County as officials wait for next vaccine shipment

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Starr County is on the rise. According to Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon, positive cases have nearly doubled in a week.

"We have a report of our cases from Dec. 21 through Dec. 28," Dr. Falcon said during a press conference. "There were 325 positive cases."

The county began vaccinating people for the coronavirus last week, when the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine arrived.

Dr. Flacon said the county is expecting an additional 400 doses from the state but the date of their arrival is unknown.

Watch the video for the full story.