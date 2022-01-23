COVID-19 testing kits from the government arriving in the Valley

COVID-19 at-home test kits from the federal government are arriving in the Valley.

"You get a pack of of two, and each one has two inside, and so you basically get four," said Rio Grande City resident Gus Benitez.

The kits are part of the Biden administration's push to alleviate testing lines across the country.

The tests were expected to be shipped within seven to 12 days, but Benitez says he received his quicker.

"I was surprised because I got them in less than five days, which is great," Benitez said. "Now I know that if I ever need to take a test, I don't have to go anywhere because I have four on-hand."

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-?home COVID-?19 tests.

To sign up, visit covidtests.gov.

