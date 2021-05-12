COVID-19 vaccine available for teens 12 and up at CVS locations

Credit: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

CVS Health announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for teenagers ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at over 5,600 locations nationwide.

Following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for teens, 485 CVS Pharmacies across Texas now offer access to the shot.

According to a news release, participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents on Thursday, May 1; parental or legal consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app; walk-ins are welcome.