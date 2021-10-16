x

Crews respond to fire in Mission

5 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, October 16 2021 Oct 16, 2021 October 16, 2021 5:14 PM October 16, 2021 in News - Local

Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Mission.

Viewers sent in by a viewer show heavy black smoke and flames coming from a home on Gastel Circle off of Bryan Road between FM 495 and Bus. 83.

Traffic is backed up in that area.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you posted. 

