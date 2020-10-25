x

Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate visits Edinburg for campaign event

4 hours 2 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, October 25 2020 Oct 25, 2020 October 25, 2020 7:55 AM October 25, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

MJ Hegar, the Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Edinburg on Saturday for a campaign event.

Hegar, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan, is running against Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, a three-term incumbent.

Polls show a closer-than-expected race between Cornyn and Hegar.

Watch the video for the full story.

