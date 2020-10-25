Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate visits Edinburg for campaign event

MJ Hegar, the Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Edinburg on Saturday for a campaign event.

Hegar, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan, is running against Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, a three-term incumbent.

Polls show a closer-than-expected race between Cornyn and Hegar.

