DHR Health takes part in new COVID-19 antibody treatment study

A Valley health center is taking part in a new study to use human polyclonal antibodies to treat non-hospitalized adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

DHR Health Institute for Research and Development in Edinburg announced it would partake in the first such study using human polyclonal antibodies to treat patients with the coronavirus.

"We are embarking on a new study that is FDA-approved and NIH-funded to infuse human polyclonal antibodies in non-hospitalized unvaccinated high-risk individuals who are COVID-19 positive," President and CEO of DHR Health Institute for Research and Development Dr. Sohail Rao, said in a news release. "The human polyclonal antibody has been shown to neutralize both wild-type and various variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus including Delta. The primary objective of this study is to prevent hospitalization of the patients with COVID-19."

Enrollment in this study is voluntary, and patients will not be charged for the treatment or any follow-ups.

To learn more about who qualifies for the new study, visit the following weblink: www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8lubUkucNY or call the DHR Health's COVID-19 treatment hotline 956-362-2393.