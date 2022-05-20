DHR Health vaccine clinic now offering Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11

Photo credit: MGN Online/ Inkyeong Yun / DVIDS

The DHR Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now offering third dosages of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the booster shot for kids on Thursday. The booster will be offered five months after the children’s previous dosage of the vaccine.

The vaccine clinic is being held at the Edinburg Activity Center – located at 123 E. Palm Drive - every Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No appointment is needed to get the vaccine, DHR Health said in a news release.

The vaccine clinic is also offering first, second, third and fourth dosages of the Pfizer vaccine. Those under the age of 18 must receive approval from a parent or guardian to be vaccinated, DHR Health said.

For more information, call 956-362-6843.