Dog food running low, PVAS asks community to donate

The Palm Valley Animal Society is seeking the public's assistance.

PVAS says they are running out of dog food, and there is not enough food to get the dogs through the end of the day.

PVAS go through about a thousand pounds of dog food a day, and that is only for their adult dogs.

More than 850 dogs are being cared for at the shelter.

PVAS says the dog food issues stem from their food provider, they do not know when they will get their next shipment.

Those who can help in providing adult dog food can drop off the food at any PVAS location.

To find a PVAS location near you, click here.