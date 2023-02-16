Donations arrive at Food Bank RGV

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is finally seeing some changes after months of struggling to keep their shelves fully stocked.

This comes after much-needed food donations — including 1,000 pounds of food from one RGV organization — arrived at the food bank.

"We've started getting that in, e've got a lot more produce coming in," Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said. "We've got some protein coming in... slowly, but surely we're getting some loads in, which is very good. We're very thankful."

Saenz said the community pulled together to help them with donations during this time, and it's made a huge difference.

The Food Bank RGV giving out about 770 thousand pounds of food per week and with the community's help, they've been able to bring their stock up to just over 2 million pounds of food.

Some of that food was delivered on Wednesday by a local chapter of the Red Hatters.

"We collected food, toys for the kids, anything that people could eat that was non-perishable," Annette Bradford said. "We all have kids, grandkids, great grandkids, and we all think children should eat."

According to the food bank, 93,000 people rely on them to eat every week, and the food bank said they are in desperate need of rice as they are completely out right now.

The food bank's next rice shipment is not supposed to arrive for another three weeks.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Bank RGV, located at 724 N. Cage Blvd in Pharr or you can make a monetary donation online.