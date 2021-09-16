Donna ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent position

The Donna ISD school board announced a lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Angela Dominguez was voted in by the board of trustees Tuesday.

The law requires a 21-day wait period before her appointment becomes official.

Once it does, Dominguez will be the first woman to serve as superintendent for Donna ISD.

"Some of my first priorities are to visit schools, meet our students and staff, and begin to gather feedback about how we can collectively support our students and families to recover from the impact of the pandemic,” Dominguez said in a statement.