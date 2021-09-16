x

Donna ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent position

5 hours 19 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, September 16 2021 Sep 16, 2021 September 16, 2021 3:56 PM September 16, 2021 in News - Local

The Donna ISD school board announced a lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Angela Dominguez was voted in by the board of trustees Tuesday. 

The law requires a 21-day wait period before her appointment becomes official.

Once it does, Dominguez will be the first woman to serve as superintendent for Donna ISD.

"Some of my first priorities are to visit schools, meet our students and staff, and begin to gather feedback about how we can collectively support our students and families to recover from the impact of the pandemic,” Dominguez said in a statement. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days