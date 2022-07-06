Donna man wanted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Edgar Sanchez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 26-year-old Donna man wanted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Records show Edgar Sanchez was booked on the same charge last week and was released from jail on Wednesday, June 29 on a $5,000 cash surety bond.

Sanchez is described as having black hair and brown eyes, a height of 5’6” and weighs 165 pounds.

Those with information on the suspect are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.