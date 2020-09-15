Donna superintendent goes door to door assessing needs for students

A Donna superintendent went door to door to families in the district to deliver meals through the "Meals on Wheels" program on Monday.

Hafedh Azaiez, the superintendent for Donna Independent School District said this is a chance to make sure students receive meals and an opportunity to talk with parents.

"I know that some of them don't have the means to go to the distribution of meals so we're trying to get as close as possible to them," Azaiez said.

Azaiez said the "Meals on Wheels" program will be available as long as parents apply for the service.

