DPS investigating ATV-involved fatal crash

A 27-year-old Harlingen man died early Thursday morning after he lost control of his ATV, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. when Daniel Escalera Jr. was traveling near the intersection of McCullough Street and Washmon Avenue.

“For an unknown reason the driver lost control, and as a result caused the ATV to overturn,” DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez said.

Escalera Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS is investigating the crash.