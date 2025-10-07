DPS investigating crash involving trooper in Brownsville

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a trooper in Brownsville.

The crash happened on Highway 4 and FM 511 at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the trooper was taken to a local hospital but was released that same night. The occupants in the second vehicle were not hospitalized.