DPS investigating crash involving trooper in Brownsville
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a trooper in Brownsville.
The crash happened on Highway 4 and FM 511 at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said the trooper was taken to a local hospital but was released that same night. The occupants in the second vehicle were not hospitalized.
