Driver hospitalized after crashing into train in Mission

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

No charges are expected to be filed after an 82-year-old woman crashed into a train, according to the Mission Police Department.

The crash happened Monday off of Business 83 and Shary Road at around 7 p.m., police said.

Mission police say Anita Cavazos was behind the wheel of white Ford Escape that disregarded all traffic signals regarding the train and crashed into it. She was hospitalized with no severe injuries and is currently home, police said Tuesday morning.

Police noted there were no guard rails at the site.