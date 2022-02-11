Driver in rollover crash at Edinburg gas station facing multiple charges, city officials say

The driver involved in a rollover crash Thursday night at an Edinburg gas station is facing multiple charges, according to Ashly Custer, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg.

The driver, who has not been identified, will be arraigned at 3 p.m. Friday on charges of driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage vehicle and duty upon striking an object.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the crash on the 100 block of North Jackson Road.

An investigation reveals that the driver of an orange 2018 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on South Jackson Road when it hit another vehicle at the intersection of Jackson and Sprague.

Officials say the driver then left the scene and traveled northbound on Jackson Road. When the driver reached the intersection of Jackson and University Drive, he lost control of the vehicle, rolled over and hit a gas pump, according to a news release.

The driver left the scene, but was arrested a few blocks away.

Video of the aftermath of the crash shows a person attempting to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.