Drivers voice frustration over construction on Westgate Drive in Weslaco

The $16 million expansion project for north Westgate Drive has been a bumpy ride for some drivers.

"I feel my car's wheels going into the holes,” Marisela Rodriguez said. “The street is in bad shape. It has been like this for a while now, they need to fix this"

All types of vehicles travel here every day. Drivers deal not only with the potholes, but also the dust that rises from the ground every time a car drives by.

However, officials with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 officials say they are four months ahead of schedule in completing the project that started this past summer.

"We believe the completion date is February of 2022,” Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said. “We had to relocate a lot or irrigation ditches because were widening the road, we had to push them back and that caused the longest part of the construction because we had to coordinate the utility work."

Fuentes said that when this construction is completed, north Westgate will be much wider with new sidewalks, light poles, and a drainage system to prevent flooding in this area.