Drought levels across the Valley expected to get worse

BROWNSVILLE – Even with rain chances in the forecast, the drought in the Rio Grande Valley isn’t going anywhere.

All of Starr County is in extreme drought and the rest of the Valley is in the severe category. Several factors go into the drought monitor’s level.

Meteorologist Barry Goldsmith with the National Weather Service says it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.

Goldsmith says rain chances in April and May will play a huge factor in the drought levels.

Watch the video above for the full report.