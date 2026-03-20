Edcouch Volunteer Fire Department donating gear to Nuevo Progreso crews
The Edcouch Volunteer Fire Department donated about 20 sets of firefighting gear to crews in Nuevo Progreso, Mexico.
The donation includes helmets, boots, coats, pants, and hoses. Department officials said the items are still in good condition; they just don't meet local regulations anymore.
The donation idea came after a recent visit to Nuevo Progreso when the Edcouch crew realized their colleagues in Mexico were using outdated equipment.
"We are not the richest department in the world; we are 100% volunteers. We ourselves are in need as well, but there's always a chance to help someone else and we can help each other out," Edcouch Fire Chief Victor Nieves Jr. said.
The department expects to send more equipment as it becomes available.
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Edcouch Volunteer Fire Department donating gear to Nuevo Progreso crews
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