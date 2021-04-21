Edinburg CISD to offer two mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Photo Credit: Edinburg CISD

A combined 1,000 first-dosages of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed between two mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics the Edinburg school district will hold Thursday, April 22.

Each clinic will distribute 500 Moderna vaccine doses on a first-come, first-serve basis for people 18 years or older. No ID is required according to a news release from the school district.

One mobile vaccine clinic will be located at Avila Elementary School at 9205 Carmen Avila Road in Edinburg The second clinic will be located at Magee Elementary School at 3420 W. Rogers Road in Edinburg.

The clinics will run from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. in partnership with the Hidalgo County Health Department and the Edinburg CISD School Based Health Center.