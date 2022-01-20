Edinburg creates health task force

Edinburg city leaders created a new task force that'll focus on public health and educating the community.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. announced this new public health task force that's geared on keeping the community up to date on the current COVID situation.

"We've met with both hospital systems,” Mayor Garza Jr. said. “We also met with the school of medicine, also with the health department and I've been in discussions with our school districts.”

The task force will bring these and other entities together to collaborate and coordinate efforts to fight the pandemic.

"We just want to keep the community informed as to what should happen when you get exposed as an example,” Mayor Garza Jr. said.

Gaza Jr. said he hopes all stakeholders can meet next week to share details and ideas to get the task force going.