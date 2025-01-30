Edinburg police: Gunman killed in officer involved shooting had a BB gun
Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said the 58-year-old man who died Tuesday following an officer involved shooting had a BB gun.
Ayala made the announcement during a Thursday news conference.
The shooting happened at the 2800 block of El Paso Street after police responded to a report of a man threatening a neighbor and waving a firearm, according to a news release.
The armed individual — identified as 58-year-old Felipe Zuniga — pointed the weapon at police and then barricaded himself inside a residence.
Zuniga was shot by a law enforcement officer after pointing a weapon at them. Zuniga was hospitalized and later died from his injuries, according to a news release.
The Texas Rangers is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
