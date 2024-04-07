Edinburg police identify armed suspects in alleged attempted kidnapping near UTRGV

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley issued a shelter in place at the Edinburg campus due to police searching the area for two armed suspects.

According to the city of Edinburg Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma, police responded to an aggravated kidnapping call at the 1400 block of Prosperity Street at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Lerma said police received a call after two suspects, identified as 23-year-old Gabriel Munoz and 29-year-old John Hernandez Homer, went to an apartment in search of a female. Upon arrival, Munoz and Homer allegedly brandished weapons at the two men who were with the female they were looking for.

The female, fearing for her safety, fled the apartment and went looking for help from neighboring apartments, initially leading to the kidnapping claim.

Lerma said as officers arrived to the area, they spotted a "suspicious vehicle", which fled the scene. The occupants were identified as the Munoz and Homer; they abandoned the vehicle and then fled on foot.

Police conducted a thorough search of the area and both suspects were apprehended, without incident, at the 800 block of West Cooper Street.

The shelter in place at UTRGV was lifted at around 7:40 a.m.