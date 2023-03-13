Edinburg police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash

A 45-year-old woman died Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Police responded to the 4900 block of South 25th Avenue, where they found two females who sustained major injuries in the crash, according to a news release.

Both women had been ejected from their vehicle, neither were wearing seatbelts.

The driver was identified as a 20-year-old who sustained major injuries, and the passenger was a 45-year-old who was unresponsive. Both females were transported to DHR Health where the passenger was pronounced dead.

Edinburg police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident and urge drivers to make safe choices and buckle up.