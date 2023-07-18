Edinburg police union, city agree on salary increases for department

Edinburg city leaders agreed to boost pay for their police officers. The city and police union signed a new agreement on Monday.

"We want to make sure that they're fairly compensated," Edinburg mayor Ramiro Garza said.

Starting this October, officer salaries will increase by 3 percent every year for the next three years.

"Talking about money...obviously with inflation, everything going on. It's been tough," Edinburg Police Officers Association member Isaac Tamez said. "We were falling, starting to fall behind with different departments as far as longevity pay, seniority pay, so keeping our officers here as opposed to going out to different departments, so it's one of the big increases that we did receive."

The contract between the police union and the city is renegotiated every three years.

The city's agreement with the firefighters union still has to be finalized.